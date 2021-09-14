Here are the most and least vaccinated counties in the St. Louis area

As of Sept. 13, Monroe County, Illinois leads the way with 51.9% fully vaccinated. Lincoln County, Missouri has the lowest vaccination rate at 32.2% fully vaccinated

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released new COVID-19 numbers for the area on Tuesday, which included updated vaccination rates for counties in the area.

According to the task force, Missouri and the St. Louis area in particular are lagging behind the national rates as far as vaccination is concerned.

The national vaccination rate as of Sept. 13 is around 55% fully vaccinated, and over 60% with at least one dose. Missouri is at over 45% fully vaccinated, and just over 50% with at least one dose. The St. Louis area is also over 45% fully vaccinated, but just slightly over 50% with at least one dose.

The task force also released data for vaccination rates by counties in the St. Louis area as of Sept. 13.

Here's where things stand:

Missouri Counties

St. Louis: 49.7% fully vaccinated, 50.6% with at least one dose completed.

St. Charles: 50.5% fully vaccinated, 55.3% with at least one dose completed.

Franklin: 46.7% fully vaccinated, 51.4% with at least one dose completed.

St. Louis City: 40.0% fully vaccinated, 46.4% with at least one dose completed.

Jefferson: 36.2% fully vaccinated, 41.9% with at least one dose completed.

Warren: 36.2% fully vaccinated, 40.1% with at least one dose completed.

Lincoln: 32.2% fully vaccinated, 36.0% with at least one dose completed.

Illinois Counties

Monroe: 51.9% fully vaccinated, 51.3% with at least one dose completed.

St. Clair: 46.3% fully vaccinated, 47% with at least one dose completed.

Madison: 48.5% fully vaccinated, 46.9% with at least one dose completed.

Jersey: 45.0% fully vaccinated, 46.5% with at least one dose completed.

Clinton: 46.8% fully vaccinated, 46.3% with at least one dose completed.

Macoupin: 44.7% fully vaccinated, 45.7% with at least one dose completed.

Bond: 38.9% fully vaccinated, 39.7% with at least one dose completed.

Calhoun: 35.4% fully vaccinated, 37.0% with at least one dose completed.

As of Sept. 13, Monroe County, Illinois leads the way with 51.9% fully vaccinated. Lincoln County, Missouri has the lowest vaccination rate at 32.2% fully vaccinated.

As a region, the task force reports that 46.4% of the St. Louis area is fully vaccinated and 50.6 has received at least one dose.

You can watch the entire task force briefing by clicking here.