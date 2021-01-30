National Guard helps Lincoln County distribute vaccine

"We've been in our house for over a year and what this means is freedom"

TROY, Mo. — If you don’t have an appointment, be prepared for disappointment if you are trying to get your hands on the COVID-19 vaccine in Lincoln County.



The County Health Department hosted a mass vaccination event at the Fairgrounds on Friday morning.

“Right now we are pleased with the flow,” Brett Siefert, Lincoln County Health Department said. “The objective is, once we see that it's working to speed it up a little bit.”

With the help of the National Guard, organizers said the goal was to vaccinate 200 people per hour so they could administer 2,000 shots by the end of the day in the drive-thru vaccination process.



Governor Mike Parson’s office said each county should have been shipped 2,500 shots but only 2,000 were received by the Lincoln County Health Department, according to a spokesperson. That spokesperson said a few additional shots could be squeezed out of the vials.

People traveled near and far to receive one of the shots.



"We are delighted to be here and pleased with the folks in Lincoln County," Jerome Glick said. "We've been in our house for over a year and what this means is freedom and be able to get around. It means our lives"

Jerome and wife Dianne live in St. Louis County.



Getting the shot on Friday morning gives the couple peace of mind but they don’t plan on letting their guard down anytime soon.

"I would say wear your mask,” Dianne said. "We will be careful for a while until everyone gets the vaccination"

The health department said if you don’t register beforehand, don’t waste your time showing up for a shot. When you do register, please only come during your scheduled appointment time.

Here’s a link to register: https://lchdmo.org/covid19-vaccine