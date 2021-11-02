x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Vaccine

National Guard, Urban League to hold vaccine event at St. Louis senior apartment complex Thursday

The National Guard will have 500 vaccines on hand for the event. They will be administered to residents at the complex already identified by staff.

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is teaming up with the Missouri National Guard and Governor Mike Parson's office for a vaccine event at a St. Louis senior apartment complex Thursday.

A press release from the Urban League said the event will be held at the Macler Shepard Senior Apartments in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. 

The National Guard will have 500 vaccines on hand for the event. They will be administered to residents at the complex.

A spokeswoman for the Urban League said the event came about during a conversation their organization had with the Governor’s office regarding reaching the African American community with vaccines. The Urban League suggested starting with elderly people in the community. 

This will be the first of three senior living buildings to host a vaccine event in the city. Staff at the three buildings have already identified the residents who will be receiving the vaccines. 

The National Guard will return in four weeks to administer second doses.

This will be the first National Guard vaccine event in St. Louis.

According to the state's vaccine dashboard, 6.5% of people in St. Louis have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 2.9% of people have received two doses as of Feb. 10.

More vaccine news:

RELATED: Missouri health leaders respond to St. Louis area vaccine distribution concerns

RELATED: Here's how you can get in line for the COVID-19 vaccine

RELATED: Franklin County commissioner wants explanation from state on vaccine distribution

RELATED: Travel to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what leaders say about crossing state and county lines