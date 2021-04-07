Panera offering free bagels for customers who are vaccinated

The St. Louis-based bakery-cafe supports the push to drive down COVID-19 cases by giving away bagels daily July 2-4

ST. LOUIS — Panera announced that anyone who has chosen to get the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a free bagel daily Friday through Sunday, July 2-4, at participating bakery-cafes.

The promotion is in support of the White House's National Month of Action.

"During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family — our guests, associates and communities. Today, we are proud to continue our work through support of the 'We Can Do This' campaign," said Niren Chaudhary, CEO of Panera Bread.

"We have come through one of our nation's greatest crises by supporting one another, and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic."

During the pandemic, Panera has provided weekly family meals to its cafe associates, and the company regularly donates ingredients from its supply chain to those in need.

Here's the fine print for the free-bagel weekend: