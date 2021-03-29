Parents weigh in on Illinois' plan to offer COVID-19 vaccines to teenagers

State health officials say expanding the vaccinating pool fast-tracks eligibility for more than two million Illinoisans

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — "I think it's great for people who want to do it," said Katelyn Vanmeter.

Vanmeter isn't one of those parents ready to give her teen the greenlight to get the covid vaccine.

The Belleville mom herself has yet to roll up her sleeve.

"It's really new. We're just kind of seeing and waiting to see how it does," said Vanmeter.

On Friday, the St. Clair County Department of Public Health announced it will allow those 16 years old of age or older to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those 16 to 17 years old can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

They must also have a parent present during their appointment.

"It's actually a good idea. Right now, I'm not going to get the vaccine, but it does give parents and children a chance to get it," said St. Clair County mom Jennifer Holeman.

Holeman has talked to some moms and dads about the idea of giving their teens the shots.

"Some parents are still on the fence about it, but a lot of them because they have parents that have serious illnesses and everything else so, they're trying to help reduce the spread and risks," said Holeman.

State health officials say expanding the vaccinating pool fast-tracks eligibility for more than two million Illinoisans. Many of whom are adults who don't have underlying conditions impacted by COVID-19.

Governor J.B. Pritzker said the new change comes after recent upticks in hospital admissions and positive COVID-19 cases.

This week, Illinois expects to receive a record one million doses of the vaccine. As of Sunday, more than 6.8 million doses have been delivered to the state. According to the CDC, 5.6 million doses have been administered.

"Who knows, I probably will get it done. It may become mandatory. I'm hoping it's like the flu shot," said Katelyn Vanmeter.

What is certain, parents are sick of the pandemic.

"I wish things just start opening up again, being back to normal," said Vanmeter.

Health officials say people will have to prove that they live or work in Illinois before they get the vaccine.