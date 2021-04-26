Parkway School District holds vaccine clinic for students

The district's preregistered students 16 and older will receive the Pfizer shot Monday

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The oldest students in Parkway School District have a new opportunity to protect themselves, and some of their classmates, from COVID-19.

“I think overwhelmingly people really appreciate that we're trying to put this together,” said Kathleen Park, the Interim Health Services Director for Parkway School District.

Eligible Parkway students 16 and older will receive the Pfizer vaccine Monday, April 26, through a district-wide effort. Shots will be administered from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Parkway Central Middle School. Students will return for their second dose in three weeks.

However, just a small fraction of students is capitalizing on the opportunity. Of the district 3915 eligible students who were sent registration links, 129 signed up.

“Perhaps because the vaccine has been made available now for students for at least two weeks, students aged 16 and over, many people may have already started there to receive that or have started at least receiving their first,” Park speculated. “I think appointments have really opened up.”

The district is partnering with Medley Pharmacy, which successfully administered vaccines to hundreds of Parkway staff earlier in the school year.

As finals and end-of-the-year programming ramp up, Park said timing was a challenge.

Students who receive the shot through the district will receive an excused absence the day the shot is administered, along with any subsequent days that may be missed due to major side effects. Teachers will work with inoculated students to ensure any missed work can be completed.

Despite the disappointingly low signups for the shot, the district remains optimistic.