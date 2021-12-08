WashU study: Antibodies from Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective against delta variant

Washington University studied antibodies from the cells of three people who had the Pfizer vaccine

ST. LOUIS — Antibodies generated by Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are effective at blocking the delta variant – more so than at least one other variant – according to a new study from researchers at Washington University in St. Louis.

“The findings… help explain why vaccinated people have largely escaped the worst of the delta surge,” WashU wrote in a news release Tuesday.

A team of researchers pulled antibody-producing cells from three people who received the Pfizer vaccine. After growing those cells in a lab, researchers were able to get 13 antibodies that target the original COVID-19 strain.

Those 13 antibodies were then tested against the World Health Organization’s four variants of concern: alpha, beta, gamma and delta.

Researchers looked at how the antibodies were able to recognize or neutralize the virus. Neutralizing antibodies can prevent infection.

“Neutralizing antibodies that prevent infection are thought to be more powerful than antibodies that recognize the virus but can’t block infection, although both neutralizing and non-neutralizing antibodies contribute to defending the body,” WashU wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Researchers found 12 of the 13 antibodies recognized the alpha and delta variants and eight of them recognized all four variants, while one antibody didn’t recognize any of them.

As far as neutralizing the virus, researchers said five of the 13 antibodies neutralized the original strain. All five antibodies neutralized delta, three neutralized alpha and delta, and one neutralized all four variants.

Overall, the study found that antibodies were able to recognize and neutralize the more contagious delta variant, which is contributing to an increase in cases across the U.S. The beta variant was more resistant based on their observations, researchers said.

“In face of vaccination, delta is relatively a wimpy virus,” said Ali Ellebedy, a co-senior author of the study and associate professor of pathology, immunology, medicine and molecular microbiology. “If we had a variant that was more resistant like beta but spread as easily as delta, we’d be in more trouble.”

Researchers noted it’s important to study the range of effectiveness antibodies produce – in addition to how long the protection lasts. A diverse set of antibodies can help recognize and stop different variants.

“Even if a few antibodies lose the ability to recognize a new variant, other antibodies in the arsenal should remain capable of neutralizing it,” the news release states.

The one antibody that was able to neutralize all four variants of concern is called 2Co8. WashU researchers dug into publicly available databases and found that about 20% of people infected or vaccinated against COVID-19 created that antibody.

“This antibody is not unique to the person we got it from,” Ellebedy said. “Multiple antibodies targeting this area have been described in the literature; at least one is under development as a COVID-19 therapy. Similar antibodies have been generated by people infected in Italy and people infected in China and people vaccinated in New York. So it’s not limited to people of certain backgrounds or ethnicities; it’s not generated only by vaccination or by infection. A lot of people make this antibody, which is great because it is very potent and neutralizes every variant we tested.”