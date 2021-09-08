St. Louis hospitals seeing increase in unvaccinated pregnant women hospitalized with COVID

"Getting the vaccine can prevent you from being someone who is gasping for air and wondering if they'll ever get a chance to meet their baby," Dr. Marta Perez said

ST. LOUIS — The number of COVID patients in the St. Louis area is climbing at a rate we haven't seen since last fall.

The infection rate in the area has nearly tripled since just two months ago as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread through the community.

Medical professionals are doing everything they can to protect families, including some of our most vulnerable populations.

Expectant moms are at risk for severe COVID disease.

Dr. Laura Vricella, a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Physician at Mercy St. Louis, said they've seen a significant jump in just the last week.

"What we saw last week was a huge increase in the number of pregnant women who needed to be hospitalized," she said. "Among those women, there were some women who became critically ill. It's a devastating thing to see a woman who's pregnant and about to go on a breathing machine."

Every single one of those COVID patients she saw was unvaccinated.

"These women are just so ill and we're just praying they can all pull through," Dr. Vricella said.

At Barnes Jewish Hospital, OBGYN Dr. Marta Perez says the number of pregnant moms in the ICU is at the same level or even higher than the winter surge.

When an expectant mother becomes infected with the virus, the baby could face some risks too.

"The pregnant belly changes the ability of the chest and the lungs to adequately ventilate and in addition, you're supporting another life with giving your oxygen," Dr. Perez said.

Dr. Vricella and Dr. Perez have had to deliver newborns before their expected date.

Dr. Perez said there are two reasons for early delivery for a pregnant mom with COVID.

"The mother is increasingly unable to breathe or oxygenate, therefore, the baby couldn't. Because the baby relies on the mom's oxygen, we have to deliver the baby to save the mom's life and for the baby to get air," she said.

Another reason could be the damage done.

"The lungs may be so damaged from the infection that they're unable to oxygenate well enough to give enough to the baby," Dr. Perez said. "So, even though the mom is teetering on the edge, the baby is starting to suffer and needs to be delivered, because the pregnancy environment is not sufficient to maintain health."

She said one mom expressed instant regret about not getting vaccinated before going on life support, which required early delivery.

Her partner also had COVID-19.

"Both had COVID and the NICU couldn’t have him in there to protect babies, so no one could be with the baby after delivery," Dr. Perez said.

Both doctors emphasized that this is preventable.

Dr. Perez tells 5 On Your Side some patients are getting misinformation from those who aren't experts.

Many are saying they are worried about the safety of the vaccine and infertility.

"The reality is a lot of those risks and hypothetical concerns are really just hypothetical," Dr. Vricella said.

As a new mom, she understands the concerns, Dr. Perez understands the concerns but knows how effective the shot is.

"We’ve only seen benefits to babies, we've only seen benefits to moms. Getting the vaccine can prevent you from being someone who is gasping for air and wondering if they'll ever get a chance to meet their baby. I'm an OBGYN, I'm a mom, I can tell you, with all of my confidence this vaccine is safe for pregnancy and recommended," Dr. Perez said.

Dr. Vricella echos the safety and adds, the shot can be a two-for-one.

The mom can pass on antibodies to her baby during her pregnancy or through breastfeeding, giving immunity to her newborn for a few months.

Baby Nora was born with #COVID19 antibodies after her mom was vaccinated during pregnancy. The protection can be a two-for-one for pregnant moms! Schedule online at https://t.co/SYMTjBkDom. #ImmunizationMonth #NIAM21 pic.twitter.com/VJNxkwR3AH — Mercy St. Louis (@mercysaintlouis) August 9, 2021