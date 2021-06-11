Richmond Heights offers free concert with free COVID-19 vaccines

This is just one of the creative ways to get shots into arms

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — On a hot Friday night, many soaked up the fun with a free drive-up concert in the St. Louis Galleria parking lot.

With live music, snacks, drinks, and free vaccines?

This is just one of the creative ways to get shots into arms.

You can jive and then jab.

"Never thought about it before 2020, 2021," Richmond Heights City Manager, Amy Hamilton said. "We are trying to making it comfortable and inviting, even in a casual setting. You can, just in a matter of minutes, get your vaccine."

Through its mobile vaccine clinic, it's able to make its rounds.

And the plan was already working, as they were putting up the signs pre-concert.

Leo Davis, the Lt. Medical Officer for Richmond Heights Fire Department says, "It looks like when we started putting up the signs, people were already stepping up to get the vaccine. This is our pop-up operation where we are taking vaccines into the community. People have jobs and not able to get the vaccine."

If people wanted to stay in their cars? They came to you.

And a month ago, we also saw someone else make its way to Richmond Heights.

"We had a bear in Richmond Heights, it's been a joke ever since then," Hamilton said.

This sparked an idea. The bear became a part of its campaign by creating this replica with a message.

"It's just a fun way to play off a strange event during a strange time," she said. "We're just trying to push the vaccinations, that it's safe, it's okay and we're having fun with the whole bear idea."

They aren't stopping there.

This weekend, volunteers are passing these out door-to-door to encourage the shot.

Hamilton said these strategies are just a way to get at least one more person vaccinated.

"We think the community is safest if everyone is vaccinated," she adds.