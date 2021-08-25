Six Flags giving away 20,000 tickets as incentive to get COVID vaccine

Beginning Wednesday, those who get vaccinated at a participating clinic will receive a one-day ticket to Six Flags

EUREKA, Mo. — You can add Six Flags St. Louis to the list of organizations offering an incentive for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Six Flags has partnered with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to give away 20,000 tickets to people who get the vaccine at a designated clinic, the amusement park said in a press release.

Beginning Wednesday, those who get vaccinated at a participating clinic will receive a one-day ticket to Six Flags. Tickets are valid through Jan. 2, 2022.

“Six Flags St. Louis is proud to partner with the Missouri Department of Health to encourage residents to get vaccinated, especially in underserved communities,” Park president Phil Liggett said in the release. “This ticket donation represents our ongoing commitment to our local communities to safely provide fun and thrilling memories for our guests.”

The Missouri health department will be distributing tickets to clinics to give to those who receive a vaccine. For a full list of vaccine clinics that are participating in the incentive program, click here.

“We are thankful to Six Flags St. Louis for stepping up and helping encourage Missourians to get vaccinated,” said DHSS Acting Director Robert Knodell. “It’s exciting to see this popular, family-friendly destination coming to the public health table in such an impactful way,” added Knodell.

A few other organizations and government agencies across the area have used incentive programs to boost vaccinations rates.

The City of St. Louis is offering to forgive $100 of parking tickets and previously the St. Louis Cardinals offered free tickets to games. Missouri and Illinois are also holding vaccine lotteries.