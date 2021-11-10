SLPS teachers must show proof of vaccination by Friday or face unpaid suspension

Disciplinary action or termination could be on the table for teachers who don't show they've been vaccinated this week

ST. LOUIS — A vaccine policy for Saint Louis Public Schools staff is in effect and the deadline to show proof of vaccination is Friday.

Teachers’ unions in St. Louis reached out to the school board to discuss required vaccinations. Originally, teachers' union officials pushed for all city school employees and students eligible for the vaccine to be required to get the shots.

But, the Saint Louis Public School board voted back in August to only require this mandate for school employees. Contractors, vendors and volunteers who might come in contact with students within schools are required to adhere to the vaccine policy as well.

SLPS staff must show they've been fully vaccinated by Oct. 15. The district says "fully vaccinated" means it's been two weeks since an employee has had their last dose of the vaccine series.

The policy does make room for medical and religious exemptions. But, an exemption form had to be submitted before Sept. 24.

Employees who receive an exemption will be required to be tested twice a week. Tests will be conducted on Monday and Thursday at no cost to the employee.

The school district said employees will be placed on unpaid leave if they do not meet the requirements of the vaccine policy and have not been approved for an exemption.

People can also be fired for providing false information about their vaccination status.

