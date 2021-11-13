SLPS helps vaccinate younger students

District and health leaders said the vaccine is the best bet to protect classrooms.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Public Schools partnered with the Department of Health to vaccinate students 5-11 on Saturday at Gateway Middle School.

The district said vaccines are the best bet to keep classrooms safe. This will also help keep students in class instead of quarantining or sick at home. SLPS has already had to quarantine over 3,000 students this year.

"The ability to vaccinate younger students is a game-changer for us,” St. Louis Health Director, Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis said. “The more children we can get vaccinated, the better chance we have to avoid both illness and quarantine. We have quarantined over 3000 students this school year, and now we have a chance to put a stop to it."

The health department distributed $100 gift cards to residents who received their first dose of the vaccine at the event.