2 large-scale vaccine events coming to south St. Louis County next month

The events are on April 3 and 8 at South Technical High School and the Kennedy Recreation Center respectively

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is bringing two large-scale vaccine events to south St. Louis County in early April.

The first event will be held from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 3 at South Technical High School, 12721 West Watson Road. The second event is scheduled during the same hours on April 8 at the Kennedy Recreation Center, 6050 Wells Road.

The events are appointment only. The county didn't say how many doses would be available the events or which vaccine would be administered.

The health department is also developing plans for other vaccine events in south county.

“St. Louis County continues to work hard to remove barriers to vaccinations for all County residents,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a press release. “This week we are vaccinating a record 15,000 individuals, and as long as the state continues to increase the supply of vaccine we get, our capacity to administer doses will increase as well.”

Registration for these events will be handled through the county health department. Residents can register by visiting stlcorona.com and following the link for registration. They may also email dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com to receive the same link. Once registered, a "thank you message" will appear on your screen, confirming the county has your information. The county will contact you when they are able to schedule an appointment.

The Department of Public Health has also partnered with the County Older Residents Program to assist older individuals who may need assistance. Call 314-615-2660 to speak with staff who can help set up the appointments over the phone.

The county said those interested in receiving the vaccine may also register for vaccinations offered by local hospitals (listed above) but they should not make multiple appointments to receive the vaccine.