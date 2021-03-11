SSM Health offering drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 this weekend

Parents must call to make an appointment first. No walk-ins will be accepted.

The dive-thru clinics will be across the St. Louis region on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon. Parents can call 314-955-9600 to make an appointment for their kids. Appointments are needed as the clinics will not be taking walk-ins.

The drive-thru clinics will be at the following locations:

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis

6420 Clayton Road

Richmond Heights, MO 63317

(ground level of the parking garage, access west of intersection of Bellevue and Ethel)

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles

400 First Capitol Drive

St. Charles, MO 63301

(parking lot at intersection of Fourth and Jefferson)

SSM Health Medical Group

1601 Wentzville Parkway

Wentzville, MO 63385

SSM Health Medical Group

1120 Shackelford Road

Florissant, MO 63031

(bank parking lot in front of Urgent Care)

SSM Health Medical Group

30 Ronnie’s Plaza

Sappington, MO 63126

(church parking lot behind clinic)

SSM Health also will start offering vaccination appointments at their pediatric and family medicine clinics next week. You can learn more on SSM Health's website.