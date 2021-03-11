SSM Health offering drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 this weekend

ST. LOUIS — SSM Health is offering drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11 this weekend in the St. Louis area. The clinics come about a week after the CDC gave final clearance for Pfizer's COVID-19 kid-sized vaccines.
The dive-thru clinics will be across the St. Louis region on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon. Parents can call 314-955-9600 to make an appointment for their kids. Appointments are needed as the clinics will not be taking walk-ins.
The drive-thru clinics will be at the following locations:
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis
6420 Clayton Road
Richmond Heights, MO 63317
(ground level of the parking garage, access west of intersection of Bellevue and Ethel)
SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles
400 First Capitol Drive
St. Charles, MO 63301
(parking lot at intersection of Fourth and Jefferson)
SSM Health Medical Group
1601 Wentzville Parkway
Wentzville, MO 63385
SSM Health Medical Group
1120 Shackelford Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(bank parking lot in front of Urgent Care)
SSM Health Medical Group
30 Ronnie’s Plaza
Sappington, MO 63126
(church parking lot behind clinic)
SSM Health also will start offering vaccination appointments at their pediatric and family medicine clinics next week. You can learn more on SSM Health's website.
