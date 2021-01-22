St. Charles County first responders get COVID-19 vaccines

St. Charles County Ambulance District officials are protecting the protectors

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Protecting those who respond in emergencies. That’s what officials with the St. Charles County Ambulance District are doing.

First responders in the county are getting COVID-19 vaccine shots. Ambulance district officials expect all 975 doses they received will go to emergency personnel.

Community relations director Kyle Gaines said staff members are rolling up their sleeves for protection.

“The paramedic crews and other first responders are going on all variety of calls in all variety of places," Gaines said. "While they certainly do practice great personal protective equipment standards – gown, gloves, goggles, N95 respirators – this just adds that extra layer of protection that everybody has been wanting for so, so long.”

Paramedic Ben Hess said getting the vaccine is important at work and at home.

“Exactly. Keeping our families safe, that’s the biggest priority, as well as the patients and families all around the county,” Hess said.

Gaines said first responders having access to the vaccine offers security.

“Getting these doses into the arms of paramedics and other first responders does bring a sense of calm to a year that’s been so unpredictable,” he said.

Gaines said it will take about a week to cycle through all first responders in the county to receive their vaccine shots.