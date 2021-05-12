St. Louis area schools act quickly to get vaccines for newly eligible students

More than 370 students have signed up for a vaccination clinic for students age 12 and older at Ladue Schools on Friday

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday saw another big step for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as a CDC panel said it recommends kids between 12 and 15 years old can get the two-dose shot.

For Gladys Broyles, it's life or death.

After seeing several family members pass away from COVID-19, she wants to do whatever possible to protect her loved ones.

"I would rather have my daughter vaccinated than in a casket and that’s how I feel," she said.

BJC Healthcare is already accepting appointments for as early as Thursday and Broyles snagged a spot for her 15-year-old on Friday morning.

She's among the 17 million children now able to get the vaccine.

St. Louis Public Schools isn't hold a vaccine event for that age group yet.

A spokesperson said, "We just had our first one for students 16 and up. The new guidelines came out after it was planned. But we expect to do additional events as we enter the summer."

The Hancock Place School District in St. Louis County will soon set up a vaccine event for ages 12 and up at its central office.

Since it has a health clinic on-site, which is partnered with IFM Community Medicine, it already had several events for teachers and high schoolers 18 and older.

"It provides parents another layer of protection to consider," Superintendent Dr. Kevin Carl said. "I think one great opportunity, as we get close to August, is maybe partnering it with our physicals, when we do that with our student-athletes, and say 'Hey if you’re interested, get your COVID-19 shot as well.'"

Carl said 75% of the teachers in the district got the shot.

Come this fall, all K-8 students will be required to return to school in person.

"The access to vaccination is going to be a game-changer," Carl said.

As for the Parkway School District, May 17 has been marked for a vaccine event 12 and older.

It already had a vaccine event at Parkway Central Middle for those 16 and up to give them that second dose. Since this is already up and running, it's adding on the 12+ group to the mix.

Ladue Schools will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students age 12 and older on Friday, May 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. The clinic will take place at Ladue Horton Watkins High School.

More than 370 students have signed up for the event and they are no longer accepting appointments.

On the other side of the river, the East St. Louis School District will set up shop at East. St. Louis Senior High on May 28 at 9 a.m. East Side Health District will administer the vaccine and the Illinois National Guard will assist with logistics.

ESLS students within the ages of 12-15 years old must have a parent present to sign the consent form

Students within the ages of 16-17 years old will need a parent-signed consent, but the parent does not need to be physically there

Right now, it has about 50% of its students back in the classroom.

The vaccine could turn the page for them in August.

"We really do hope that August of this upcoming year, we are going to hit the ground running with all students being in person," Director of Communications Sydney Stigge-Kaufamn said.

She believes they could add more events in July or early August.

Pfizer has submitted its application to the FDA to get full approval for its vaccine.

Right now, it's in an Emergency Use Authorization, or an EUA.

"The EUA does not cut any corners on safety and efficacy or testing," SLU Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jo-Ann Jose said. "The testing still happens, it just happens in conjunction with production."

Dr. Jose said parents need to think what an EUA actually implies, evaluate the risks, and what has been done to make sure this is safe for your child.

If the FDA does approve it, schools and businesses could require students or employees to get the vaccine moving forward.

"It's a little bit difficult, I think, to mandate, something that is under an EUA, but it's possible to implement that requirement for a fully approved product," she adds. "If Pfizer gets full approval, which I fully expect that it will get, then it will have some implications for whether or not people can start mandating that their employees, their students, to get this vaccine."