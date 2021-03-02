St. Louis Board of Aldermen report confusion, complaints over city's vaccination clinic

Residents reported they were not able to apply for the vaccine, despite their eligibility. Others said they were vaccinated though ineligible for vaccines

ST. LOUIS — When St. Louis's Acting Health Director, Dr. Frederick Echols, addressed the Board of Aldermen Tuesday morning, there was one person waiting for the answer to a question that was never asked.

"Every time any alderman or alderwoman would speak, I would think 'OK this is the time. This is the one that's going to ask that question,' and, they never did," a clinic volunteer told 5 On Your Side. "They did ask some good questions that I think were very valid, but — to me — they missed one of the big ones."

The volunteer — who did not want to be identified — worked the city's vaccination clinic last week, reporting several concerns with the operation. She said when the line ran low, organizers told workers to call friends and family to the clinic, and she said she also vaccinated young people who were recruited to the clinic because worked at nearby attractions like the aquarium.

Board members told Echols they received several complaints from constituents. Some reported they were not able to apply for the vaccine, despite their eligibility. Others said they were vaccinated though they didn't fall into the state's qualified tiers.

"We don't have glucometers on-site so we really need individuals to be honest," Echols said, of the idea that some people received the vaccine by falsely indicating they had health conditions.

"If you're telling me that you unknowingly were letting people get this vaccine that might have lied to you at the front desk, that's just not true," the volunteer said. "That's not true. We knew people were sitting down with sheets of paper that were saying they weren't high risk."

As the city plans its next clinic, a spokesperson said it will be invitation-only, prioritizing patients eligible under the state's current tiers.