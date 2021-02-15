St. Louis Children's Hospital looking for children for COVID-19 vaccine trial

The two pediatric trials are with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. They are expected to start at the end of March.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Children’s Hospital has been chosen to start two vaccine trials for children.

One trial will be for the Moderna vaccine in children 12 years old and under.

The other trial will be with Johnson & Johnson. It will test the vaccine in children from birth to 17 years old.

The hospital plans to launch the trials at the end of March or early April.

Infectious disease physician, Dr. Jason Newland, says the goal is to recruit a diverse group of participants.

The hospital is asking parents interested in enrolling their child to sign up.