St. Louis clinic vaccinates nearly 4,500 people but draws questions

One alderwoman said some constituents got the vaccine even if they weren't eligible, while eligible receipts couldn't get appointments

ST. LOUIS — Crowds lined up inside Union Station for three days last week, hoping for one of the city's Pfizer vaccines. But at least one person working the event was less than thrilled with the result.

"It's upsetting," a volunteer told 5 On Your Side. "I left and called my family and was like, 'I'm on the verge of tears because I'm so angry with what I've just witnessed.'"

The volunteer — who wanted to remain anonymous — says she noticed several issues as the three-day clinic unfolded, with most of her concerns focused on who did — or did not — receive the vaccine.

She says turnout was so sluggish on Thursday they had unused, wasted doses at the end of the day. She says — the following days — leaders told staff to call friends and family to the event to avoid more spoilage.

Numbers from the city show daily vaccination rates did increase with each passing day. From 988 Thursday to 1,716 and 1,794 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The volunteer questions, however, if the doses were given as the state intended. She says Union Station staff — and employees from nearby attractions — were recruited to the clinic even if they didn't qualify under state guidelines and even as older people lined up outside, attendees who were trying their luck after hearing the clinic was no longer open to first responders-only.

"It's not like the people at the aquarium workers were receiving something and taking it away from someone else because those people weren't going to get it anyway," she said.

"Unfortunately, aldermen were not included in any of the planning or implementation or rollout. I think most of us just as surprised to see emails coming out on Friday evening as residents were," Ward 6 Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia said.

Ingrassia says she got messages from her constituents. Some reported getting the vaccine even if they weren't eligible, while people who met the age and health requirement couldn't get appointments.

"This is a very complex undertaking, and so I wouldn't have expected to go completely smoothly. But I also was kind of surprised at the number of people who reached out to me with concerns," Ingrassia said.

Ingrassia has asked for more information about the clinic, wondering if there might have been a software issue.

In an email, spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson Jacob Long told 5 On Your Side "This was a very successful event made possible by outstanding partnerships and hard work, which is truly what we ought to be highlighting. We understand demand for the vaccine is high, and we look forward to learning from these vaccination events to adapt and adjust to make future events even more successful."