St. Louis Community College offers vaccine incentives

STLCC does not require vaccines, but shots are encouraged.

ST. LOUIS — Students at St. Louis Community College can start their school year with a welcome gift: money into their bank account. That's because STLCC is starting a vaccine incentive program.

The community college strongly encourages a COVID-19 vaccination, but it’s not required.

"We're trying to encourage people as much as we can to get vaccinated," said the Chancellor of STLCC, Dr. Jeff Pittman. "We know that's the best, the first, and most important line of defense for stopping COVID."

So, to encourage students and staff to get one, the college is offering money.

Vaccinated staff receives $500, and $100 for students.

They are not cash awards but will be paid through payroll or student accounts.

Both students and staff will have to show proof of the complete COVID-19 vaccination in order to receive the payment. Employees can submit there's here.

STLCC is offering vaccination events on August 25 and 26 as part of Welcome Week for fall 2021.

We can't wait to celebrate your return to class w/ our two-week long Welcome Week! 🎊 We'll host a variety of events from 8/23-9/3, including a bubble bus, therapy dogs, sweet treat social, and outdoor games! 👀 Check out the full event lineup at https://t.co/2ie5ejjvpJ! 👈 pic.twitter.com/NlMSFd2uno — St. Louis Community College (@STLCC) August 19, 2021

Even though the school doesn't require vaccines, it does require masks.

The funds are from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), which is part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, passed in 2021. You can learn more about how STLCC is using the HEERF and other CARES funding on their website.