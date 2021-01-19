St. Louis County receives 2nd shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

While Missouri is in Phase 1A and 1B, the county said it has far too few doses to meet the demand

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County received more COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday.

According to a county spokesperson, 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered from the state. The county's health department will continue administering vaccines to people who have registered on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson said.

St. Louis County previously received 975 vaccine doses in the first batch.

Vaccinations are happening at the department of public health's John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley.

St. Louis County's health department said it has administered 1,154 doses of vaccine, with most of them going to health care workers.

“We continue to get the vaccine into arms of our residents as quickly as it becomes available,” said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. “We ask for everyone’s patience as we work through our preregistration list.”

St. Louis County is following state guidance in scheduling people to get their vaccine.

A spokesperson said as the supply improves, it will announce several locations where people can be vaccinated. The county is also working on partnerships that will ensure vaccinations will be available in multiple locations across the county.

Visit stlcorona.com and follow the link for registration or email dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com to receive the same link

Once you register, you will receive a “Thank you” message on your screen. That confirms the health department has your information and it will contact you as soon as they are ready for you to make an appointment.

The county health department wants to remind people to be patient with the process. More than 200,000 people have registered on the website. A spokesperson said it will take a significant amount of time to get through the list.

The county said it is crucial for anyone who receives the first dose of the vaccine to get the second dose from the same vaccinator. In St. Louis County, a spokesperson said the way the system works, everyone vaccinated by the county health department will be given a date and time for a second dose.

During Monday's COVID-19 briefing, county executive Page said some people have lied about their qualifications to try and skip ahead in the coronavirus vaccine line. Some have lied about being health care workers and Page said some high school students have even tried to show up for appointments after misrepresenting who they were on the form.