St. Louis County to distribute 2,000 J&J shots this weekend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — After clamoring for more vaccines to come to St. Louis County, leaders are happy to report 2,000 Johnson & Johnson shots arrived this week and will be distributed at a mass vaccination event at the North County Recreational Complex this weekend.

“As everyone knows the limiting factor in St. Louis county is not having enough doses, we certainly have the resources to deliver them,” County Executive Sam Page said.

The Johnson & Johnson doses will be added to 3,000 Moderna shots according to the St. Louis County Health Department.

Fifty-thousand shots were sent to Missouri this week. Five-thousand are for targeted vaccination sites in St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas. Another 10,000 will go towards mass vaccination events and the rest are for rural parts of the state. This influx of shots will help the county keep up with national expectations Page said.

Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced there will be a vaccine dose for everyone by the end of May.

Governor Mike Parson said he’s committed to holding more mass vaccination events in our area to help with the efforts. With vaccine options, many wonder how it’s determined who gets which shot. The answer: it’s random, whichever shot is at your distribution center is the one you will receive a spokesperson with the county health department said.

St. Louis County said they are comparing their list with that of area healthcare networks to better identify who needs a shot and who may already be vaccinated.