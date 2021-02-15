St. Louis County reschedules Monday vaccine appointments due to weather

A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday evening across the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Some COVID-19 vaccine appointments that were scheduled for Monday have been pushed back due to winter weather.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health made the announcement on Facebook Monday morning.

Vaccination appointments that were scheduled to be held at John C. Murphy Affton Fire District will be rescheduled for Wednesday. All vaccination appointments that were scheduled for Wednesday afternoon have been moved to an earlier time or later in the week.

A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday evening across the St. Louis area. The first round of accumulating snow for the metro area moved in Sunday evening.