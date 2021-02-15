St. Louis County reschedules Monday vaccine appointments due to weather

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Some COVID-19 vaccine appointments that were scheduled for Monday have been pushed back due to winter weather.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health made the announcement on Facebook Monday morning.
Vaccination appointments that were scheduled to be held at John C. Murphy Affton Fire District will be rescheduled for Wednesday. All vaccination appointments that were scheduled for Wednesday afternoon have been moved to an earlier time or later in the week.
A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday evening across the St. Louis area. The first round of accumulating snow for the metro area moved in Sunday evening.
Our heaviest snow will move in Monday afternoon and evening in the metro area with additional light snow continuing into Monday evening.
FORECAST: Storm Alert | 6+ inches of snow expected for most of St. Louis area as dangerous cold continues