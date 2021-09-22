St. Louis County offering gift cards for groceries, gas to residents who get fully vaccinated

The incentive program launches this Saturday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County’s new incentive program could help you walk away from your vaccine appointment with a little extra money in your pocket.

The county is launching a new program this weekend that’ll give thousands of people the chance to win $150 in gift cards after rolling up their sleeves and getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Almost 516,000 people are fully vaccinated in the county. But it’s still not enough.

County health officials are hoping this new vaccine incentive program will be another tool to get those numbers up.

Just over 50% of St. Louis County’s eligible population is vaccinated. That’s lower than the national average.

To get more people to roll up their sleeves, the county is giving away $100 grocery gift cards and $50 gas gift cards to people who get both doses of the vaccine on or after Saturday, Sept. 25.

If you’re planning to get the shot this weekend, or after that, you could end up getting those gift cards mailed to you.

To qualify to win the gift cards, you have to live in St. Louis County, be 12 years or older and get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at a Department of Public Health (DPH) vaccination event. That means you have to get both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna, or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at an approved site.

Don’t expect to walk away from the vaccine clinic with the gift cards in hand. The cards will actually be mailed to you by the county using the address you give at the vaccine event, so make sure you can be reached at that address.

The cards will only be mailed out once DPH confirms you’ve been fully vaccinated.

If you want to make sure you’re getting your shot at a site that’s approved for the incentive program, go to ReviveSTL.com and look for sites listed as “Gift Card Eligible” to see where you should go.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page gave more details and answered questions about the program during a press conference Wednesday morning.