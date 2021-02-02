'I really wish there was more communication' | St. Louis County residents express frustration with vaccine rollout

They registered in St. Louis County, both with the county and with their hospital, but haven't heard back in nearly three weeks

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday is going to be a big day for 27-year-old Sarah Schwegel and her mother, Sandy Kline.

"We're in," Kline said. "We're getting our vaccines tomorrow at 2:30 in Crocker, Missouri."

The pair will drive the two hours and seven minutes from their home to get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pulanski County.

They got the confirmation for their appointment Sunday night after reaching out to more than 20 county health departments around St. Louis.

Ideal? Certainly not.

Worth the drive? Absolutely.

"I have about a 50% lung capacity," Schwegel said." Any respiratory illness has the chance of sending me to the hospital."

Schwegel, who has muscular dystrophy, said she was forced to isolate back in mid-March to avoid getting the virus because her condition would make her particularly vulnerable.

"We haven't really been out of the house since, other than to go to a couple of doctor appointments and take walks," Schwegel said.

Schwegel's condition an her mother's status as her caregiver, since she's moved home, make them both eligible for the vaccine in Missouri.

They registered in St. Louis County, both with the county and with their hospital, but haven't heard back in nearly three weeks.

"We've just been waiting," Schwegel said.

A family friend, whose child also suffers from a neurological disorder, recommended reaching out to rural counties to get vaccinated. Kline said she would've driven any distance.

Schwegel, who has a master's degree in public health administration, said she empathizes with the task it is to execute a mass vaccine rollout.

"I believe the county is doing the absolute best that they can," Schwegel said. "But I think they could have more communication."

She said, especially with her condition, it would have been good to know where she was on the list and how long she would have to wait.

"More direct communication about the rollout process would be really helpful," Schwegel said.

Schwegel and other 5 On Your Side viewers have expressed concerns about communication about the process as well as people forwarding the link to sign up for a vaccine, which the county's form specifically asks people not to do.

"There has to be a better way to make sure folks are only signing up once and not sharing the links without permission," Schwegel said.

For now, she said getting the vaccine will be a hopeful first step to getting back to her independence and sense of normalcy. She said she's also hopeful, with time, that the county will be able to better streamline the process so more people experience that hope.