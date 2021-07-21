St. Louis County urging unvaccinated folks to go to its vaccine clinics

"I lost a couple a people to the COVID. Plus, that delta variant is here, so I got the shot," said 67-year-old Glenn Snowden

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — In the past year and a half, covid-19 has impacted 67-year-old Glenn Snowden's life in a variety of ways.

"I knew a couple of people who passed and had it. My daughter, she and her family had it as well. I just wanted to see how the first wave would go," said Snowden.

However, now the deaths, his loved ones' close calls and new, increasing covid cases among unvaccinated people in St. Louis county convinced Snowden to not take any more chances.

"I just kept on wondering if I should get the vaccine or not," added Snowden.

Today the mask-wearing north county warehouse worker went to a vaccination clinic at the St. Louis County Health Department in Berkeley and finally got a covid vaccine.

"Yeah, I did it. I got the pfizer one. I feel a little safer. You know I think it was the best thing for me to do," said Snowden.

That highly-transmissible delta variant also pushed him to roll up his sleeve.

"With this new variant coming out, you know you better try and be safe," Snowden told 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend.

It's been three days since the St. Louis County Health Department started offering free, covid-19 vaccinations at its three clinics.

A spokesperson said right now, it's too early to say how many people ages 12 and up actually went to the Pine Lawn, Berkeley, and South County clinics and got vaccinated.

Glenn Snowden is just relieved he did.

"Yes, I now have a peace of mind. I just want people to be safe and do it. I think I made the right choice," said Snowden.

All three health clinics will give shots Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The South County Health Center offers shots from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.