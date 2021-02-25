St. Louis County to administer 9,000 coronavirus vaccine doses after snow delay

The county says it wants to administer 10,000 doses per week. With 3,000 extra vaccines due to last week's snow delay, this week will show what that could look like

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — After weeks of waiting, thousands of vaccines are being distributed in St. Louis County this week.

"I'm super excited, I mean we waited almost a year for this," Drew Krast, said.

Krast is receiving his second dose of the vaccine Wednesday at St. Louis Community College's Florissant Valley campus.

He's spent much of the pandemic staying at arm's length from his immuno-compromised mother.

"Last Mother's Day I waived from the car in her driveway," Krast said. "I've seen her since then but been cautious. She's getting her second shot too and I can't wait for that."

This week the county has its standard allotment of 6,000 doses on hand plus an additional 3,000 shots that were delayed due to winter weather last week.

The surge is a good test for St. Louis County. County Executive Sam Page said he wants to distribute 10,000 shots a week between the eight different vaccination sites.

"Our vaccination rate in St. Louis County is 10%," Page said. "The state rate is 11 percent, that comes down to getting the vaccines in as quick as possible."

Krast said it's a step in the right direction and a hope and light at the end of the tunnel.

County officials said they are building capacity to administer up to 10,000 doses per week.