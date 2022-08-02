St. Louis expands vaccine incentive program

Those who get a booster shot are now eligible for $100 gift cards at certain vaccination sites.

ST. LOUIS — Rolling up your sleeves to get vaccinated comes with a perk for more city residents as of Wednesday. The St. Louis Department of Health announced it’s expanding the COVID-19 gift card incentive program.

Starting Feb. 9, all city residents who get a COVID-19 vaccination – including a booster – at certain events and sites will receive a $100 gift card. Previously, only those getting their first vaccine were eligible. Now, those getting a booster shot can get a gift card.

To get a gift card, vaccines must be administered at a health department-sponsored event or from Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) partners. The city has a list of vaccination sites that it continues to update on the health department website here.

City officials previously said it purchased 12,120 Commerce Bank and US Bank cards that are valued at $100 each. So far, the health department has distributed more than 5,368 gift cards through the program.

As of Wednesday morning, 65.2% of city residents have started the vaccination process and 57% are fully vaccinated (not including booster doses), according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 dashboard. The city health department said 24.2% of residents have received a booster as of Feb. 5.

Health officials continued to stress the importance of being vaccinated.

“Vaccination, including boosters, is essential to reduce the chance of serious illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19, and this expansion is another way to encourage residents to protect their families and communities,” said Justen Hauser, bureau chief for Environmental Health Services for the City of St. Louis. “We are using the tools at our disposal to keep lifting our vaccination rate.”