'We're gonna make that up' | Task force says snow slowed vaccine effort, will pick back up soon

ST. LOUIS — The leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said this week's severe weather has slowed down their vaccine efforts, but he said they will make up for lost time.

Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the task force, said the task force is confident they can make up for the lost time.

"The snow has certainly slowed down our vaccination schedule this week, but we're going to make that up quickly," he said.

Dr. Garza encouraged people to sign up for vaccine alerts with their local hospital and health department. He asked people to remain patient while waiting for a vaccine and to continue to take steps to keep themselves safe and healthy.

"Vaccine is just part of our ability to get back to normal, but so is continuing to wear your mask washing your hands and staying socially distanced as much as possible," he said.

Dr. Garza said reports of people traveling outside their area raised questions about both supply and equity in the distribution process. He said the bottom line is that there isn't enough vaccine to go around right now "through no fault of anyone", which is leading to some of the extreme lengths people are going to in order to get vaccinated.

"In reality, any person that is vaccinated is a good thing, it helps reach herd immunity," Dr. Garza said. "It does raise some questions about equity because clearly, people that have the means to travel or the support system to travel are different than those that do not."

Dr. Garza said hospitalizations and admissions continue to drop in the St. Louis area, continuing the good news on that front. He said while conditions continue to improve, the task force remains wary of a potential increase due to various factors.

"What concerns us is the presence of these new COVID variants, and it's entirely possible we could have another serious wave if we're not careful, especially since it's taking us longer than we would like to get the majority of the population vaccinated," he said.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for February 17.