'It's really exciting' | All task force hospitals scheduling vaccine appointments for children 12 to 15

ST. LOUIS — All St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force hospitals are accepting vaccine appointments for children ages 12 to 15 after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in the age group.

The task force includes BJC, Mercy, SSM and St. Luke's Hospital. In the weekly task force briefing, Incident Commander Dr. Alex Garza said the hospitals are excited to help children return to normal activities.

"Kids who are protected from catching and spreading COVID will be able to return to all those activities that we know are so important at this age," Dr. Garza said. "It'll decrease absenteeism in the classroom, missing fewer days, participating in sports, all those things that we've missed out on or missed over the past year."

Dr. Garza said something to keep in mind is other vaccinations your child might need. He said children can't have any other vaccine 14 days prior to getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, so parents should plan accordingly.

"It's really exciting that we're going to be able to offer vaccinations to more of the community with that approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those age 12 to 15," Dr. Garza said. "But, and there's always a but, we still have work to do. There's still a significant portion of the population that is unvaccinated and are therefore at risk of serious disability and possible death from what is really a completely preventable disease."

Dr. Garza said the slowing pace of vaccine distribution has extended the amount of time the task force anticipates it will take for the region to reach herd immunity.

"We had some original projections of end of June, beginning of July, and of course our vaccinations have slowed since then," Dr. Garza said. "So, those projections push out to later in the year."

Dr. Garza said the task force is hoping the new age group eligible for the vaccine, and bringing the vaccine into the community with targeted events will help the distribution pick back up.

In addition to encouraging vaccine news, Dr. Garza said the task force was encouraged by the progress made on the key indicators the task force tracks.

COVID-19 admissions, virus prevalence in the community and the reproductive rate of the virus all decreased in the last week. New cases over the last 14 days are down 17.7% when compared to the previous two weeks.

"We are headed in the right direction and it is really exciting to see those metrics turning green," Dr. Garza said.

