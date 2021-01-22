St. Louis long-term care facilities encounter issues with vaccination rollout

"The problem with all that is that we live in a dynamic world, and we are constantly hiring folks and bringing new residents in," business owner John Dolan said.

ST. LOUIS — When Tim Dolan got his coronavirus vaccination, he was still struggling to get most of his staff on Dolan Memory Care Homes to follow suit, with participation rates around 40%. But with the recent decision to make vaccines required as a condition of employment, it is unclear where any new employees -- and especially new residents -- will get vaccines once the on-site vaccination clinics end.

"The plan actually makes pretty good sense," Dolan said of the existing plan, having CVS and Walgreens staff visit Missouri long-term care facilities and vaccinating people on-site. "But the problem with all that is that we live in a dynamic world, and we are constantly hiring folks and bringing new residents in."

Dolan says he was told new employees and residents -- or people who were initially vaccine-resistant and declined the first offering -- could get a first vaccine at what is supposed to be Dolan's clinic for second doses. But then where do those residents and employees go for the booster? He asked the clinic provider, Walgreens.

"Crickets," he said of the pharmacy's response. "They don't know."

5 On Your Side reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force about Dolan's predicament and were told employees receive vaccines through local public health departments, as they fall into the 1A category.

But many departments -- especially in rural areas -- are still waiting for their first shipment of doses.

St. Louis County just received 3,900 Pfizer vaccines, but Dolan staff members would receive a Moderna vaccine through their Walgreens clinic.

Dolan says it's possible for his staff to travel for vaccinations, but for his residents, he firmly answers "no."