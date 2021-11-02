'The bottom line is there isn’t enough vaccine' | St. Louis mayor pushes for more doses

"We feel, based on our population, it does deserve to have more vaccine than what we have been getting," Mayor Krewson said

ST. LOUIS — The state of Missouri continues to lag in vaccinations but is making some progress in getting shots into residents' arms.

More than 741,000 first doses have been administered, which is more than 9% of the population.

With these numbers, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson pushes for more vaccines for her region.

"We need for the St. Louis region to get enough of the vaccine. The bottom line is there isn’t enough vaccine," she said.

On Wednesday, Mayor Krewson announced the state is getting more vaccines.

Moving from 75,000 doses per week to an expected amount of 93,000 doses per week.

This will also trickle down to Region C. Region C includes Franklin, Pike, Perry, St. Genevieve, Jefferson, St. Charles, Lincoln, Washington, St. Louis City, Warren and St. Francois County.

Collectively, Troop C region was getting 2,600 doses per week. The public health agencies will now split 4,000 doses.

"By population that would give St. Louis around 900. That's still way too low. Not enough, but better than what we were getting. So this region, Troop C region, we feel, based on our population, it does deserve to have more vaccine than what we have been getting," Mayor Krewson added.

Dr. Randall Williams, head of Missouri's Health Department, did assure 3,900 doses are coming next week to St. Louis Health Department.

"That is our second dose for all the people that we vaccinated about two weeks ago," Krewson said.

On Wednesday, Missouri health leaders met and broke down more information.

As for supply, there will be an increase of Moderna allocation to the state. This week, it'll receive close to 60,000.

Johnson and Johnson may also add to the lack of vaccine.

Missouri expects J&J to come on board in March.

"We should be getting a fairly significant amount of the J&J vaccine, which is, you remember, just one shot," Dr. Williams said. "So, that doubles our capacity. One can easily see how it would be uniquely a great force multiplier for mass vaccination events, just to give one vaccine."

For now, vaccines are slowly coming in.