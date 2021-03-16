27,000 doses to be administered at mass vaccine events around St. Louis area

Among the events in March are two state-led clinics: one at the Family Arena in St. Charles and another at the North County Recreation Center in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — More than 27,000 people in the St. Louis area will be able to get a shot of protection against COVID-19 during several vaccine events over the next couple weeks.

Among the events are several state-led clinics in St. Louis County, St. Charles County and the City of St. Louis.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has been criticized over the state's vaccine rollout plan. Leaders in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas have complained rural counties are getting more doses than they need, while the urban areas are getting so little it has become common practice for people to drive hundreds of miles for shots.

Gov. Mike Parson previously said the state is working to hold more mass vaccination events in the St. Louis area, with the goal of getting more Missouri National Guard teams set up in the area by April 1. The governor shared a list of events happening between now and then in a post on his Facebook page Tuesday.

The vaccine events will be appointment only. Those interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine should register with each location’s county health department as linked below.

If you would like more information on how to get on a vaccine waitlist in your community, read 5 On Your Side's complete vaccination guide with links, phone numbers and the latest on mass vaccine events in your area.

March 18

Family Arena

2002 Arena Pkwy, St. Charles

4,000 Pfizer doses

Register here

Read more here

March 20

North County Recreational Center

2577 Redman Ave, St. Louis County

2,340 Pfizer doses

Register here

*This event specifically targets some of the most vulnerable residents in north county. Those who live in 17 north county ZIP codes and have preregistered on the county's website will be eligible for this clinic.

"Because we are committed to equity in healthcare, we sought permission from the state to target residents of specific ZIP codes in making appointments for some vaccination events. Saturday’s event marks the first time we will use this strategy," the St. Louis County health department said in a news release Wednesday.

March 20

Holt High School

600 Campus Drive, Wentzville

1,000 doses

Register here

*This event is for educators in St. Charles County

March 20-21

America's Center Convention Complex

701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis

Register here

March 23-24

Florissant Valley Community College

3400 Pershall Road, St. Louis County

12 p.m.–8 p.m.

2,000 doses

Register here

*This is an event for teachers and school staff members at all St. Louis County schools, including public and private.

March 25

St. Charles Family Arena

2002 Arena Pkwy, St. Charles

9 a.m.–7 p.m.

3,510 Pfizer doses

Register here

St. Louis Community College — Forest Park

5600 Oakland Ave., St. Louis

8 a.m.–7 p.m.

3,000 J&J doses

Read more here

Metro North Fire District

1815 Chambers Road, St. Louis County

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Register here

March 26

St. Charles Family Arena

2002 Arena Pkwy, St. Charles

9 a.m.–7 p.m.

3,510 Pfizer doses

Register here

Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park

550 Weidman Road, St. Louis County

9 a.m.–7 p.m.

1,170 Pfizer doses

Register here

St. Louis Community College — Forest Park

5600 Oakland Ave., St. Louis

8 a.m.–7 p.m.

3,000 J&J doses

Read more here

March 27

St. Charles Family Arena

2002 Arena Pkwy, St. Charles

9 a.m.–7 p.m.

2,340 Pfizer doses

Register here

Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park

550 Weidman Road, St. Louis County

9 a.m.–7 p.m.

1,170 Pfizer doses

Register here