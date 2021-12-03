Protecting teachers: SLPS to hold vaccination event for educators, staff

The vaccine event is by appointment only, and all openings have been filled. Educators will receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of St. Louis teachers will get a shot of protection in the fight against COVID-19. Saint Louis Public Schools announced more than 2,000 SLPS staff members and city educators will be vaccinated at a days-long event next week.

“Gaining access to the COVID-19 vaccine has been a top priority for our District,” SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams said in a news release. “Now, through our partnerships with the Urban League and the Army National Guard, we are pleased to be able to offer this measure of protection for our staff and the greater community of educators in the interest of increasing the safety of all staff and students.”

The vaccine event is by appointment only, and all openings have been filled. It’s being held at Vashon High School. Students who have been studying in-person will go back to virtual learning for the week to accommodate the special clinic.

Educators and school staff members will receive the single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson. Walmart also helped supply some of the doses reserved for the event.

It’s not just SLPS employees receiving the vaccines. The school district also extended an invitation to area educators who work at charter, private and parochial schools in the city.

The event will give an opportunity to teachers who might not otherwise have to wait to get vaccinated in the city.

