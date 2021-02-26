No, a mass vaccination event in St. Louis this weekend is not first-come first-served

Rumors and flyers are circulating online that walk-ins are welcome at the Saturday event in north city. That's not the case. Appointments are required

ST. LOUIS — Misinformation is circling on social media in the St. Louis area about a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Saturday.

To be clear, no, the event at the Omega Center on Goodfellow Boulevard is not open to the public. And yes, appointments are required.

5 On Your Side has received questions from viewers about the event. One person even texted us a photo of a flyer that states there is “no appointment necessary” for the event. The flyer is not legitimate. The event is invitation only and appointments are required, the City of St. Louis Department of Health confirmed Friday afternoon.

“RUMOR: A Saturday clinic at the Omega Center in the City of St. Louis is First Come-First Served

TRUTH: Saturday’s Clinic is INVITATION ONLY. Targeted populations in North City were notified earlier this week by the [St. Louis health department] to schedule appointments,” the city tweeted.

RUMOR: A Saturday clinic at the Omega Center in the City of St. Louis is First Come-First Served



TRUTH: Saturday’s Clinic is INVITATION ONLY. Targeted populations in North City were notified earlier this week by the @CityofSTLDOH to schedule appointments.https://t.co/6mbDj8zVPL pic.twitter.com/QvDAzYUKsk — CityofSTLDOH (@CityofSTLDOH) February 26, 2021

All available vaccine slots are filled. Walk-ups will not be seen, the health department stressed.

“This closed event is for members of the community who are most vulnerable and are at risk of being severely impacted by the COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis.

The city health department will be administering 1,750 first doses of the Moderna vaccine at the closed event.

Those who were offered appointments had registered on the city’s health department website or called 314-657-1499 to reserve a spot in line.

So far, more than 50,000 people have signed up to be notified about vaccine appointments in the city.

For more information about how you or a loved one can get on a registration list near you, follow our full COVID-19 vaccine registration coverage here.