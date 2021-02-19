At least 2 more mass vaccination events happening soon in St. Louis

Mayor Krewson announced the city is working to nail down details on two more events that'll happen within the next two weeks

ST. LOUIS — A couple more mass vaccination events are in the works in the City of St. Louis.

Mayor Lyda Krewson announced during her Friday afternoon briefing that two more events are being planned to happen within the next week to 10 days.

“We are nailing down right now a location that is in north city and a location that is in south city to make it more convenient for folks,” Krewson explained.

She said more details on exactly where the events will take place and when will be forthcoming.

Krewson said the city will work off of its registration list, which has more than 54,000 people on it – 44,000 of which are city residents. She said the vaccination events will be invitation only and that the city will likely send out those invites by ZIP code.

For more information about how you or a loved one can get on a registration list near you, follow our full COVID-19 vaccine registration coverage here.

This weekend, the city health department is holding a second-dose mass vaccination event for people who got their first shot three weeks ago during St. Louis’ first vaccine event. About 4,500 people got the first dose over a rainy January weekend for an invite-only clinic that drew some questions about whether the doses were given out as the state intended.

Krewson said the city expects to get about 900 doses a day, which has been delayed a little this week due to the snowy weather. While demand is still high and supply is low, she is optimistic about the vaccine distribution moving forward.

“Supply is beginning to lift a little bit,” the mayor commented Friday. “In a month, we’ll be having a much different conversation here. I certainly hope so, and all the information points to that.”

Krewson said the COVID-19 metrics in the area, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force have been improving.

“We are very, very hopeful that will continue,” she said.

You can watch Mayor Krewson's full briefing from Friday in the YouTube video below: