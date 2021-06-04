No invite needed: St. Louis area sites begin opening vaccine availability

SSM Health has opened its vaccine portal so anyone who's eligible can make an appointment, no invite needed.

ST. LOUIS — After months of frustrations over vaccine supply, there are signs the St. Louis area is turning a page in the fight against COVID-19. Vaccination sites are beginning to loosen their appointment systems for people wanting to get a shot. In one case on one day, no appointment is required at all.

No appointment needed

On Tuesday, April 6 only, the St. Clair County health department is testing out a walk-up approach, letting people get vaccinated without having a scheduled appointment.

“We will monitor the effectiveness of this approach to determine if it will be continued on additional days,” said Bryan Whitaker, assistant director of St. Clair County ETSB.

Patients still need to work or live in Illinois. Those who don’t have an appointment and would like to get the shot can go to the Belle Clair Fairgrounds at 200 S. Belt E. from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday.

Open scheduling

SSM Health on Tuesday announced a new system for scheduling appointments. Anyone who is interested in getting the vaccine can schedule their own appointment online – no invitation to make an appointment needed.

Appointments are still limited to those who qualify for the vaccine in Missouri. The state is currently in Phase 2 of the rollout plan. Phase 3 – the final stage which opens up the vaccine to all adults in Missouri – will be activated this Friday.

Patients can make their appointments on SSM Health’s scheduling website for one of the following locations in Missouri:

SSM Health DePaul Hospital’s May Center – 12303 DePaul Drive, Bridgeton

SSM Health Outpatient Center – 711 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Charles

SSM Health Medical Group – 1603 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville

SSM Health Medical Group – 1035 Bellevue Ave., Richmond Heights

SSM Health Medical Group - 1345 Smizer Mill Road, Fenton

SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital – 1201 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis

Appointments are still needed; clinics won’t be accepting walk-ins.

Spread the word

The City of St. Louis is about to begin an extensive COVID-19 vaccine clinic in downtown. An eight-week clinic will open Wednesday at The Dome at America’s Center. The Missouri National Guard will help administer 3,000 COVID-19 doses per day, seven days a week. That adds up to 168,000 shots over the eight-week program.

With so many vaccines available, the city is asking residents to spread the word. The St. Louis Department of Health sent an email to those who’ve signed up on the city’s vaccine registry asking them to share news about the vaccine program with anyone they know who still needs a shot.

“Please share this information with anyone you know who still needs a vaccine, including your family, friends, co-workers, and any other groups in your community,” the email reads.

The Dome vaccination site is a collaboration between the city, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Missouri. But officials said Monday they need one more partner.

"The one thing I really want to stress is that other partner that we need in order for this to be successful," said FEMA site director DuWayne Tewes, "and that's the citizens to come and get their shots."

The mass vaccine site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Appointments will be required. Those interested need to register through Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator website – even if they previously registered on the city, county or any other local vaccine registry – or by calling the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411. Eligible residents will be notified when an appointment is available.