St. Louis hosting virtual town hall to answer questions about COVID vaccine for kids

It's a free event but you have to register to attend

ST. LOUIS — Parents, if you are on the fence about getting your child vaccinated against COVID-19, you may want to attend a virtual town hall hosted by the St. Louis Department of Health.

The virtual town hall is taking place at 6 p.m. on Monday. It's called, "COVID-19 Vaccine: The Truth about the Pediatric Vaccine."

The town hall is free but you're asked to register in advance.

In a press release sent by the health department, the event is for parents to learn more about the vaccine for children ages 5-11, ask questions and address any concerns with health officials.

"We want to make sure parents are provided the most accurate and up-to-date information on the proven safety of the COVID-19 vaccine," Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis said in a press release. "The Department of Health is hosting this event to make sure parents have an opportunity to receive accurate information based upon available scientific data and get their questions answered."