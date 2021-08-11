Saint Louis Zoo to require COVID-19 vaccines for full-time employees by Oct. 15

The Saint Louis Zoo is not looking into any vaccine requirement for visitors, but it "expects and trusts all guests to follow our safety policies"

ST. LOUIS — All full-time employees at the Saint Louis Zoo will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15.

In an email, a Zoo spokesman said the requirement for full-time employees is the first phase of the Zoo’s transition to requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated. All part-time employees who receive benefits will also need to be vaccinated by Oct. 15.

"As a science-based organization and one that prioritizes the safety of its Community, we believe this is simply the right thing to do to help us navigate our way out of this pandemic," the email said.

The Oct. 15 deadline was set to allow employees enough time to get both doses of the Pfizer of Moderna vaccinations or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Zoo said 93.7% of its full-time staff are vaccinated, 77% of part-time benefits employees are vaccinated and 70% of all employees are vaccinated.

The Zoo is not looking into any vaccine requirement for visitors, but it "expects and trusts all guests to follow our safety policies."

The Zoo has the following policies in place:

Requiring masks/face coverings indoors and outdoors for guests not fully vaccinated.

Requiring masks/face coverings indoors for all guests age five and older, including those who are vaccinated (beginning Monday, July 26, 2021).

Limiting attendance to help maintain social distancing within our Zoo.

Implementing enhanced sanitation protocols (e.g., offering additional hand sanitizing opportunities, cleaning restrooms and table surfaces frequently, blocking off frequently touched items like map dispensers.)

Operating shops, restaurants and certain attractions at limited capacity and with modified service (some attractions are closed for your health and safety.)