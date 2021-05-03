St. Luke’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic relocating to Chesterfield Mall

The relocation date is scheduled for early April as the space is prepared to accommodate medical services

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — St. Luke’s Hospital is relocating its COVID-19 vaccine clinic from its campus to a new location on the upper level of Chesterfield Mall near Macy’s.

The relocation date is scheduled for early April as the space is prepared to accommodate medical services, according to a press release from the hospital.

St. Luke’s said the larger space at Chesterfield Mall offers more flexibility for the hospital to increase its vaccination capacity and “better serve the community as vaccine supply increases over time.”

Vaccine doses are administered by appointment only to individuals on St. Luke’s waiting list who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Missouri. St. Luke’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic is unable to accommodate walk-in requests, the release stated.

St. Luke’s is urging those who are not currently eligible to receive a vaccine to pre-register. When they become eligible to get vaccinated, St. Luke’s will send them an appointment invitation via email if the vaccine clinic has doses and appointments available.