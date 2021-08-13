St. Luke's Hospital employees must now be vaccinated

More than 92% of St. Luke's employees are vaccinated. About 5% have a medical or religious exemption.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — In late June, St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield followed other local hospitals in requiring vaccinations for employees who work inside the building.

State Director of the Missouri Nurses Association Heidi Lucas says hospitals are well within their right to require vaccinations for employees.

"We firmly stand with the employers who have decided to mandate vaccines in their workplace," Lucas said.

That now applies to about 5,000 of St. Luke's staff members.

"You can't fault any hospital system for requiring the vaccine before entering their doors. This strain on the healthcare system is becoming overwhelming," said Lucas.

Lucas explained the ways each hospital will likely keep track.

"Whenever you get a vaccine you know you've got your little card with the numbers on it. That's put into a system so that way they can keep track of it. Showing your card is going to be the easiest way that they'll do it and some of these places are going to be vaccinating their staff on site.

Employees who don't get vaccinated could face termination. Lucas says employers are doing what's necessary even if that means letting go of healthcare workers during a pandemic.

"It could happen. They're not sure they're taking a chance, but they're doing what is in the best interest of their facility and taking care of the patients and the workers they already have," Lucas said.

A St. Luke's Hospital representative wasn't available for an interview about the deadline.

They sent an email saying any of their team members who haven't been vaccinated will be taken off work until they are.