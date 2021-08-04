If you got a 1st dose of the Pfizer vaccine, you can get your 2nd shot at the Dome

Now that the site is operational, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it can offer second doses for people who went elsewhere for their first dose

ST. LOUIS — The mass vaccination site at The Dome at America's Center opened Wednesday, and for some people, that could mean a shorter trip for their second dose.

Now that the site is operational, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it can offer second doses for people who went elsewhere for their first dose.

In order to qualify to get your second dose at the Dome, you must meet the following criteria:

received Pfizer as their first dose

the required/recommended 21 days have passed since the first dose

have their vaccination card showing the information and type of vaccine administered for 1st dose

The procedure is to either make an appointment through the state vaccine navigator website or show up in person to be registered at the Dome. When you arrive, tell the agent that you are there for a second dose.

The site — which is a partnership between the city of St. Louis, the state of Missouri and FEMA — kicked off Wednesday with hundreds of doses administered.

According to a FEMA spokesman, the site had 500 appointments as of Wednesday morning and did about 500 vaccinations by noon.

Now that this operation is underway, FEMA officials say online or by telephone pre-registration is still recommended, but no longer required.

“We did have some people lined up at the front to get in, right when we opened, so we actually opened the doors a few minutes early, Wednesday morning,” FEMA spokesperson John Mills said.