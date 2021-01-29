How far would you travel to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Some are flying, others driving

"I would’ve driven a long way to get the shot. I would’ve been willing to spend the night to take the shot."

ST. LOUIS — How far would you travel to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Some are flying, others are driving hours to get immunity.

NBC News reports vaccine tourism is on the rise in Florida, especially.

Wealthy international tourists are traveling to the U.S. to get vaccinated.

Reports of rich Canadians, Brazilians and Venezuelans flew to Florida and wealthy Americans, who live outside the state, got the shots there.

In the Show Me State, vaccine tourism doesn't seem to be common right now with its slow vaccine roll out and chilly temps.

The major hospital systems in St. Louis told 5 On Your Side, they have not seen it happening in the St. Louis area.

But some people are crossing county lines to get vaccines.

Some health departments require you to live or work in that county, while others are saying pre-register wherever you can in your area.

Local entrepreneur Karen Kalish says she was able to drive to Washington, Missouri to get her shot.

She believes, though, the vaccine process is not benefitting those who need it right now more than ever.

"It’s just so unfair at the moment," Kalish said.

Robert Ferguson also drove an hour away to get his.

"I would’ve driven a long way to get the shot. I would’ve been willing to spend the night to take the shot," Ferguson said.