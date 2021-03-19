Uber partners with Walgreens to get COVID-19 vaccines to Illinois drivers

All eligible Uber drivers and delivery people will receive a unique authorization code to book a vaccine appointment at their nearest Walgreens location

CHICAGO — Uber is partnering with Walgreens to get COVID-19 vaccines to drivers and delivery people in Illinois.

All eligible Uber drivers in the state will receive a unique authorization code to book a vaccine appointment at their nearest Walgreens location, the ride-hailing service said in a news release.

While app-based drivers and delivery people are recognized as essential workers in Illinois, the vaccine appointment process can be confusing if people don’t know when they’re eligible or how to show they meet eligibility criteria. Uber said giving the authorization code to drivers is an easy way for them to provide proof of eligibility and book an appointment.

Within Uber’s driver app, drivers and delivery people will be able to book a vaccine appointment with Walgreens where they will see their unique code and will be directed to the Walgreens booking website.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic Uber drivers and delivery people have been essential – getting medical staff to their jobs, delivering food, and helping get their cities moving again,” said Carrol Chang, head of Uber driver operations for the U.S. and Canada. “We are pleased that Illinois has recognized this and given them priority access to the vaccine and now through our partnership with Walgreens, it will be easier for them to book a vaccination appointment.”