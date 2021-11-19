Vaccines to be required for most University of Missouri System employees

ST. LOUIS — Most University of Missouri System employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to comply with a federal mandate, the Board of Curators decided on Thursday.
Employees have until Jan. 4 to get their final shot in order to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18.
The board's vote means the university will comply with a federal mandate requiring all federal contractors to be vaccinated. Failing to comply would endanger about $76 million in federal contracts throughout the university system.
The new regulation will allow exemptions for medical and religious reasons. Students who do not work for the university will not be affected.