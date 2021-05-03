VA expands vaccine access to veterans over the age of 50, any veteran with comorbidities

Any veteran over the age of 50 or with comorbidities can sign up for a vaccine appointment

ST. LOUIS — The US Department of Veterans Affairs is expanding vaccine access to any veteran over the age of 50 or any veteran with comorbidities.

According to a press release from the VA, the VA St. Louis Health Care System will administer COVID-19 vaccines at Grand Hall on Chouteau, and VA Outpatient Clinics in St. Louis County, St. Charles County and St. Clair County. All vaccinations are by appointment only.

Veterans must be currently signed up to receive health care at the VA to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through VASTLHCS. Veterans can enroll online here or by calling the Health Eligibility Center at 877-222-8387 (press 1) from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To make an appointment, veterans should send an email to STLCOVIDVetVaccine@va.gov with their name and phone number. Do not include any private information such as medical diagnoses, or social security number.

A member of the VA Vaccine Scheduling Office will call to screen and schedule the appointment.

Vaccines will be available at events at the following times and locations:

Saturday and Sunday, March 6 and March 7, 2021 – Moderna Vaccine:

St. Louis County VA Clinic – 6854 Parker Road St. Louis, MO 63133

St. Clair County (IL) VA Clinic – 1190 Fortune Blvd., Shiloh, IL 62269

St. Charles County VA Clinic – 844 Waterbury Falls Drive, O’Fallon, MO 63368

Saturday, March 13, 2021 – Pfzier Vaccine: