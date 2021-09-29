Mercy, SSM Health employee vaccine deadline Thursday

Some employees could face a suspension if they don't get vaccinated

ST. LOUIS — Thursday is the deadline for employees at Mercy and SSM Health to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Some employees could face consequences if they don't get the shot.

Mercy is requiring employees to complete their COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday or submit proof that they already got the vaccine. According to a statement from Mercy, employees that don't get vaccinated will face an unpaid suspension for up to 28 days. Some exemptions are allowed.

As of last week, Mercy said there is over 95% compliance. The hospital system said they won't fully know until the end of the suspension period next month.

SSM Health says the vast majority of its nearly 40,000 employees have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement, SSM said they are working with a small number of employees who have not been vaccinated.

St. Luke's also requires vaccines for its employees; hospital visitors and guests must either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. A spokesperson there said all employees are either vaccinated or required to show a negative test "at least weekly."

BJC HealthCare's vaccine deadline has passed. Employees were required to get at least their first dose by Sept. 15. Those who didn't could have faced suspension and eventual termination.