Walgreens, Uber partner for vaccine appointment, ride scheduling feature through app

Uber users can now find available vaccine appointments at Walgreens and book their ride using the Uber app.

Wednesday, Walgreens and Uber announced their new partnership to help more people get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The companies unveiled a new feature on the Uber app that allows consumers to book vaccination appointments at a Walgreens location and also schedule an Uber ride to the appointment.

The new Uber app feature is the result of months of collaboration between the two companies. Beginning Wednesday, users will see a "Vaccine" option in the app. After adding a zip code and selecting from the available appointment times, users will have the option to reserve a ride to the appointment by scheduling a pickup time and location. Before the appointment, a push notification will remind users of their ride.

The new feature is available to all users in the United States. Appointments are subject to availability in your area.

