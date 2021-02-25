Walmart holds mass vaccine event at Harris-Stowe State University

The partnership brings Walmart’s vaccine program into the city despite not having a location in St. Louis. Reservations are required

ST. LOUIS — Walmart is teaming up with Harris-Stowe State University to put on a mass vaccination clinic this week in St. Louis.

The COVID-19 vaccine event started Thursday, Feb. 25 and continues through Monday, March 1. Appointments run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the university’s Emerson Performance Center, which is located at 3026 Laclede Avenue.

Appointments are required. The phone number to call to try to book an appointment is 833-886-0023.

5 On Your Side called Walmart’s vaccine appointment phone number to see if any slots were still available. As of Thursday morning, all of the appointments were booked, but the operator said more timeslots might become available by the afternoon or in the coming days.

Those who are able to get an appointment should bring an ID, proof of vaccine eligibility if required (like a work ID) and insurance card if you have one. Insurance is not required and there is no cost to get the vaccine, Walmart said in its event flyer.

The vaccines are only available for those who are in Missouri's current phase of eligibility. As of Thursday morning, Missouri is in Phase 1B-Tier 2. Check out Missouri's vaccine plan website for further details on tiers and eligibility.

The Walmart vaccine event is part of a partnership with the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Walmart announced it would begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine at retail locations throughout the U.S., including these eight stores in 5 On Your Side’s greater St. Louis viewing area:

Walmart, 10741 West Florissant Avenue, north St. Louis County

Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, Shrewsbury

Walmart, 707 Walton Drive, Farmington

Walmart, 407 No. State Street, Desloge

Walmart, 1025 Walton Drive, Fredericktown

Walmart, #1 Memorial Drive, Potosi

Walmart, 100 Ozark Drive, Cuba

Walmart 500 S. Bishop Avenue, Rolla

The announcement that Walmart would begin offering the vaccines left St. Louis out of the picture. There are no Walmarts located inside the city limits. The partnership with Harris-Stowe State University to host a mass vaccination event brings Walmart’s vaccine program into the city despite not having a location in St. Louis.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said St. Louis residents can expect to see more mass vaccination events soon. During her briefing last Friday she said two more events are being planned to happen within the next week to 10 days.

“We are nailing down right now a location that is in north city and a location that is in south city to make it more convenient for folks,” Krewson explained.

She said more details on exactly where the events will take place and when will be forthcoming.

Krewson said the city will work off of its registration list, which has more than 54,000 people on it – 44,000 of which are city residents. She said the vaccination events will be invitation only and that the city will likely send out those invites by ZIP code.

For more information about how you or a loved one can get on a registration list near you, follow our full COVID-19 vaccine registration coverage here.