City of Webster Groves to require vaccines for employees

City employees have until Oct. 1 to provide proof of vaccination.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Webster Groves city employees will be required to have the COVID-19 vaccination.

In a unanimous city council vote Tuesday, COVID-19 vaccination became a condition of employment for the city.

City employees will have until Oct. 1 to provide proof of full vaccination. There will be exceptions made for limited reasons, including qualified medical conditions and religious exemptions.

The City of St. Louis announced a similar requirement Wednesday. Businesses around the Bi-state region started making similar announcements this month. Most hospital groups have made it a requirement as well.